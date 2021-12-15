Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help has tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday. The '3 Idiots' actor had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan has not contracted it.

Sharing a lengthy note, Karan stated that a gathering of eight is not a 'party' and his house is not a COVID 'hotspot'. Further, he thanked BMC for their cooperation during the tough times. Read Karan Johar's full statement here:

"My FAMILY AND I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE...I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them to," he wrote, adding, "To some members of the media I would like clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And y hone which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat this pandemic lightly.

"My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restrains in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar(sic)."

BMC tested 110 people who had been in contact with people who tested COVID positive after Karan's get together. Speaking about it, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, "BMC has tested 110 people after some individuals who had attended the party at Karan Johar's residence came out Corona positive. All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative."

Meanwhile, the BMC had revealed on Monday that Kareena's residence has been sealed and also instructed the people who came in contact with the actor to undergo an RT-PCR test.

