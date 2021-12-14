After Kareena tests Covid positive, Karan Johar's party under scanner: Who all attended it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAREENAUPDATES Karan Johar's party under scanner: Who all attended it

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan tested Covid positive first.

On the same day, Kareena and Amrita also got tested and turned out positive.

On Monday, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid19. The divas had recently attended Bollywood director Karan Johar's private party. The filmmaker had hosted the party at his house on December 8, which was attended by many stars including Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who have also tested positive. Actors like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor had also attended the bash. There are reports that Alia Bhatt was also a part of the party, but her appearance has not been confirmed yet.

Now that four celebrities attending the party have tested positive, Karan Johar's bash is under the scanner. The filmmaker had hosted the bash on December 8 to celebrate 20 years of the cult-classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. It has come to the fore that Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan tested Covid positive first. She started to show some symptoms soon after the party. Her reports came positive on Dec 11th.

On the same day, Kareena and Amrita also got tested and turned out positive. BMC has asked all the people who were in contact with them to get tested. Coronavirus cases have begun to increase in Maharashtra yet again. BMC has also sealed the buildings of Kareena and Amrita.

Kareena confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID-19 on Instagram. "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms". "Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

The BMC team is trying to track down everyone present at the party. At the same time, nothing is yet known about the test reports of Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Karan Johar also got his tests done and came out negative. Apart from this, Sanjay Kapoor confirmed Maheep Kapoor is Covid-19 positive. Sanjay said that he and his children also got tested but they are negative.