Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates her first post to Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police after she delivers baby boy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan on Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram and dedicated her first post after her delivery to dear husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police. She shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal."

In the poster, Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun and Yami can be seen standing atop a hill, with their backs towards the camera. Each one of them is holding something. Yami can be seen holding a torch, while Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, while he was shooting for the film Bhoot Police across various locations in the hill town. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from her vacations.

Saif and Kareena are already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son."She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Kareena and Saif had announced their pregnancy through a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena"

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. He was last seen in the web series Tandav, by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.