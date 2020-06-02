Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranveer Singh to try 'kaftan' after his quirky comment on her Instagram post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,RANVEERSINGH Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranveer Singh to try 'kaftan'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon in true sense. The actress has been ruling the Instagram with her selfies during the lockdown period. While her no-makeup look is winning the hearts, fans are more attracted to her 'kaftan' looks. Kareena is seen flaunting the clothing in various selfies and even claims that she loves to sport 'kaftans' as they are the most comfortable. On Sunday, the actress shared yet another selfie and earned a quirky reply from actor Ranveer Singh.

Kareena shared the post saying, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries." Reacting to the post, Ranveer said, "Bebo didn’t choose the #kaftanlife, the #kaftanlife chose Her" To this, bebo was quick to recommend him, "@ranveersingh You should try it... You never know, it may choose you next #ItsAddictive"

Kareena Kapoor is on a social media spree, sharing sneak peeks from her life in quarantine with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. However, she is also missing her girl gang including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Recently, she shared a 20 years old photo with BFF Amrita and wrote, "Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now" In the picture, Kareena is seen donning a black top while Amrita looks beautiful in a red and black one. The photo was originally shared by Kaajal Anand and reshared by the Chameli actress.

Amrita Arora was quick to react to the post and wrote, "20 year old pic." In another comment, she wrote, "Baby us." Fans also compliment the beauties for looking gorgeous. A user wrote, "You two BFF goals." Another called Kareena, "Queen of having lockdown nostalgia."

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

