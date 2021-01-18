Monday, January 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Karan Johar unveils 'punching' first poster of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger

Karan Johar unveils 'punching' first poster of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger

 Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the much-awaited first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starring film, titled Liger. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2021 10:33 IST
Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday
Image Source : TWITTER/KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar unveils 'punching' first poster of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger 

 

Good News! Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the much-awaited first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starring film, titled Liger. The action-packed film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Karan, had earlier said he is going to make a huge announcement related to his upcoming project. The same was confirmed by the director himself on his social media handle where he shared a post and made fans wondered in excitement. 

Taking to the Twitter, Karan wrote "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy #PuriJagannadh."

Not much details have been revealed, but it is being said that the pan-India movie will be an action-entertainer that will release in Hindi and other South languages. 

Dharma Productions tweeted "No time for tap out, only knock out! Presenting LIGER, starring @TheDeverakonda & @ananyapandayy. Directed by #PuriJagannadh. The story is all set to unravel in 5 languages on the screens - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed."

Earlier, Karan shared a post that read, "Stories are not inspired by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core. In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It’s time to put your game face on. Title And First Look Out Tomorrow."

The same was captioned, "Bringing together cinema beyond languages to entertain all! #StayTuned, something BIG dropping tomorrow @ 10.08 am! #Announcement."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News