Kannada actor-producer Veerendra Babu arrested on rape charges, all you need to know about the case

Kannada producer-actor Veerendra Babu was arrested by the Kodigehalli police on Saturday. India TV has learned that the producer has been arrested on the charges of rape, blackmail, and extracting money and gold from a 36-year-old woman in the last two years.

Popular for his 2011 film Swayam Krishi, Veerendra Babu befriended the victim from Chikkamagaluru and invited her home. He spiked her coffee and sexually assaulted her. He also recorded the incident and blackmailed her forcing her to pay Rs 15 lakh online.

On July 30, Veerendra Babu called the victim to the city, took her in a car, and threatened her at gunpoint. He also robbed her of gold valuables and dumped her on the roadside. Following the incident, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. During the investigation, police recovered the pen drive, mobile phones, and laptop from the producer.

For those unversed, In 2022, Veerendra Babu was accused of duping people of Rs 1.8 crore. According to reports, he took money as a fee for fake election tickets for the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls. A police complaint was filed against him which stated Babu and his aides run a charitable trust, Karnataka Rakshana Pade, and News YouTube channel.

He made a fake promise to form a core committee and pay Rs 10,000 per month salary to its member.

