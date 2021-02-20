Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Naachney gaane wali' jibe: I am a Rajput woman I break bones

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Naachney gaane wali' jibe

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actress tweeted a strong reply based on an IANS tweet about Panse's comment earlier in the day.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut has been an avid Twitter user since she jkoined last year. Other than putting forward her opinmions, the diva has been giving a sneak peek into her life through her tweet. On Saturday, Kangana shared about her relationship with her father and revealed that she never bowed down to his wishes. She said that her father wanted her to be a doctor but she refused to be caged and rebelled.

Kangana tweeted, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back"

She added, "That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a number of projects in the pipeline including 'Dhaakad', 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'. The actor has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

-With IANS inputs