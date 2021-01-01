Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut hosts new year special brunch for her 'Dhaakad' team

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a special brunch for the crew of her forthcoming film Dhaakad, to mark the beginning of the new year. Kangana shared a video on her verified Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the brunch party. In the video, she is seen decorating a board that says ‘Welcome to 2021.’

"Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good," Kangana tweeted.

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home ❤️

P.S looking at you 2021 be good 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

The actress recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' in Hyderabad and spending time in her hometown Manali, where was preparing for her action flick 'Dhaakad'.

Earlier, the actress revealed that she is busy with action rehearsals for Dhaakad. She shared a video of her training session of an action sequence to be shot for her next project. In the video, Kangana was seen enacting sword fighting. Sporting grey jeggings and a dark green T-shirt, Ranaut has a casual look for the session.

The Queen actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote "Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE."

Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6iuaAhC1m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has started preparing for Dhaakad in full swing. She recently tweeted pictures where makeup artists can be seen taking measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. Kangana essays a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial. Her upcoming roster also includes film 'Tejas'.

(With IANS Inputs)