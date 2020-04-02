Image Source : INSTA/TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT When Kangana Ranaut got addicted to smoking at the age of 19

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday extended warm Ram Navami wish to everyone where she talked about the importance of Lord Ram and his teachings. The Queen actress also shared a story of getting addicted to cigarette smoking which happened after shooting for Woh Lamhe at the age of 19, where her character in the movie had to smoke. But later applying the concept of 'sacrifice', the 33-year-old actor reduced smoking, and said that "the idea has helped her grow, and it is now her choices that rule her life and not other factors that collectively used to influence her earlier." She also cited examples from Mahatma Gandhi's actions which were mostly driven from the concept of sacrifice.

In a video message shared by Kangana Ranaut team, the Manikarnika actress begins by asking her followers on "Have you ever thought why Ram is considered as the most important human ever walked in our land, as he is not profound as Krishna nor omnipresent like Shiv."

Sharing her understanding on this topic, Kangana said that "Ram is a righteous man who through his course of life and experiments have made us aware of what sacrifice is".

Apart from establishing the meaning of sacrifice in every example, Rama, according to the actor is considered the greatest icon is because he preaches for non-violence. "Ram is the greatest warrior and if you are preaching for non-violence, that is the greatness," she concluded the video.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is doing her bit to help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis and has made a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

Kangana will be seen as former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in Thalaivi. Directed by Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj and Poorna in pivotal roles.

