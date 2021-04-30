Image Source : FILE IMAGE John Abraham gives up social media accounts to NGOs helping people find COVID-19 resources

The precarious second wave of COVID-19 in India has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections, medicines, etc. As the cases continue to surge in India, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. On Friday, Bollywood actor John Abraham stepped up to help people and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to NGOs helping people. The 'Mumbai Saga' actor took to Instagram and posted a statement in which he expressed concern about the current situation in the country.

"As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs." wrote Abraham.

"Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER," the actor added.

Urging people to stay indoors, he concluded "Stay indoors, Stay safe! Be responsible - for yourself, your family and the country." The 48-year-old star captioned the post as, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER."

Take a look:

On the professional front, John was last seen in Mumbai Saga. He has a busy lineup ahead. He looks forward to the sequel of Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate, where he will be seen in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal characters. Recently, the makers of the film decided to postpone the release date due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in India.

The actor also has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from these, he will be seen opposite Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns and has Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan.

