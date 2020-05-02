Jacqueline Fernandez is impressed with Salman Khan's workout session, shares photo from the gym

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueline Fernandez is impressed with Salman Khan's workout session

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making the most if this quarantine by working on himself and indulging in his favorite creative activities. From sketching, painting to singing a song, the actor has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown. He is at his Panvel Farmhouse along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, nephew Nirvaan among others. The actor has also been working hard in the gym and his photos are proof that his next film is going to be a treat for all the Salman Khan fans. Recently, Jacqueline took to her Instagram to share a shirtless photo of Salman working out in the gym and left the fans drooling.

Jacqueline Fernandez was impressed with Salman Khan's dedication during the workout and shared an eye-popping photo of him on social media. She wrote, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona."

Jacqueline and Salman share a very warm bond. they have worked together in films like Race 3 and Kick. Their chemistry has always given fans butterflies in the stomach. Soon after Jacqueline's post surfaced online, fans flooded the internet with compliments for Salman's muscular body. One Instagram user said that 'Bhai is unstoppable.' Another wrote, 'Yeh Hai Jalwaa'.

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan also shared a gym photo with the fans. In the picture, an all-sweaty Salman is seen posing while Jacqueline was seen clicking him standing at the corner. He captioned the same as, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143."

Earlier, talking about her stay at Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Jacqueline told BT, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

