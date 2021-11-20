Inside Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal's pre-wedding festivities: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle attend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's pre-wedding bash

Celebrity couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot on November 21. Reportedly, they planned to have an intimate three-day wedding, which will include sangeet, mehendi and the wedding ceremonies. Well, it seems that the pre-wedding bash has already begun and pictures from the couple’s Sangeet ceremony are here. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza were a few familiar faces at Anushka and Aditya's Sangeet on Friday. In the pictures and videos that surfaced online, Alia looked beautiful in a red lehenga as she joined Akansha Ranjan and her sister Anushka.

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, dazzled in a stunning peach Anarkali. She accessorised her outfit with tiny dangling earrings. Taking to her social media, Vaani posted a series of glamorous pictures. Also, Athiya Shetty shared a priceless moment of the bride and her mother dancing in joy. Krystle, who sizzled in an orange outfit and posed with Anushka in a few pictures. She gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish Anushka and Aditya's pre-wedding celebration.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed to the actress in Paris in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Aditya made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the film will also star Nikita Dutta opposite Aditya Seal in the lead role. He recently shared a video from his rehearsal with his trainer for a song, Bang Bang from Rocket Gang. Talking about, Anushka, she is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.