Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani's approval for his latest pic, fans wonder 'what's cooking'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday treated his fans to yet another dapper picture of himself. Interestingly, he tagged actress Kiara Advani in the post asking for her approval. Their social media camaraderie is making netizens wonder if something's cooking. Sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik Roshan said, "Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?"

Fans are left wondering if Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are teaming up for an upcoming project. Though it can be said that it would be a pleasant treat for audiences across quarters to witness their paring in a project. Take a look at the post:

Kiara Advani has been offering refreshing chemistries with every project teaming up with new co-stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and most recent Sidharth Malhotra. Now, she has got everyone excited with an anticipatory collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan would be next seen in Fighters with Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for Krrish 4 as well. "Fighter" is touted as India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for Shershaah along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan's next amongst other unannounced projects.