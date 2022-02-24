Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy Kerala food together; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAIRONFIREINDIA Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's love life has become the talk of the town. His relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the duo was snapped together hand-in-hand outside a restaurant. Recently, a few pictures were shared by Nair on Fire, a homestyle Kerala cuisine catering service, featuring the couple.

In the pictures, Hrithik and Saba can be seen posing with the food company’s founding partners Sara Jacob Nair and Toral Sanghavi.

The caption of one of the posts stated, "When you are happy, you show it! @sarajacobnair and @toral.sanghavi in the frame and @instavgn's with us! Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town."

Another post featuring Saba and the founders read, "When someone is so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair) and supremely rewarding afternoon."

Saba took to the comments section and thanked Sara and Toral. She wrote, "You guys made our Sunday, bless you and added heart emojis at the end.

Hrithik and Saba have been spending a lot of time together. Recently, Hrithik seemed to confirm dating Saba as a picture of the latter hanging out with the Roshan family was shared on the internet. Taking to his Instagram, Rajesh Roshan dropped the picture and wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time (sic)."

On the work front, Hrithik has been shooting for Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, scheduled to release later this year. He will also be seen in Fighter, with Deepika Padukone.

