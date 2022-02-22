Not on dating app, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's love story began with Twitter DMs: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and singer-actress Saba Azad are the talk of the town. After they were snapped exiting a popular Mumbai eatery holding hands, rumours flew quickly that the two are dating. While many wondered who Saba was, others were surprised to see the War actor hang out with a considerably younger woman. Only recently. Hrithik seemed to confirm dating Saba as a picture of the latter hanging out with the Roshan family was shared on the internet. Many fans showered love on the rumoured couple.

Taking to his Instagram, Rajesh Roshan dropped the picture and wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time (sic)." Reacting to the photo, Hrithik commented, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun (sic)." On the other hand, Saba Azad described it-- the "bestest Sunday (sic)."

But a question that is still puzzling many is how Hrithik and Saba met. As per a report, the two did not meet on a dating app as speculated. Instead, their love story began with social media. ETimes quoted a source saying in the matter, "They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter.”

Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and another known rapper. He had addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them. Saba wrote back to him thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.

Recently, Sussanne Khan, interior designer and former wife of Hrithik, seemed to approve of their relationship in public as she shared an appreciative post for Saba. Sussanne posted a video of Saba performing live on stage at an event in Mumbai.

"What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic)." Suzzanne wrote over the photo. Thanking her for the same, Saba shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

On the work front, Hrithik has been shooting for Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, scheduled to release later this year. He will also be seen in Fighter, with Deepika Padukone.