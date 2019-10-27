Sunday, October 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Deepavali in Cabo. See Pics

Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Deepavali in Cabo. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish a very happy Diwali to fans in India and abroad. The Sky is Pink actress shared celebration pictures with husband Nick Jonas and family all the way from Cabo.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2019 10:31 IST
Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas extend
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas extend Deepavali greetings from Cabo

Actress Priyanka Chopra extended Deepawali 2019 wishes to fans in India and abroad. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to show she and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Diwali together as a married couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated first Diwali together in Cabo with family. PeeCee shared some lovely clicks from the celebration.

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jons and family

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jons and family

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity", Priyanka Chopra wishes everyone on Diwali.

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali

The adorable duo just couldn't take their eyes off each other. Also, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her ethnic attire. Have a look:

Recently, singer Nick Jonas celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Instgaram as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, whose latest on screen outing was in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKareena Kapoor auditions first time ever for Laal Singh Chaddha Next Story  