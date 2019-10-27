Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Deepavali in Cabo. See Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas extend Deepavali greetings from Cabo

Actress Priyanka Chopra extended Deepawali 2019 wishes to fans in India and abroad. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to show she and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Diwali together as a married couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated first Diwali together in Cabo with family. PeeCee shared some lovely clicks from the celebration.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity", Priyanka Chopra wishes everyone on Diwali.

Recently, singer Nick Jonas celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Instgaram as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, whose latest on screen outing was in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan.