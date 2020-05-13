Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Bollywood's Baby Doll shares 'thank you' video for fans from Los Angeles

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is celebrating her 39th birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown. Fans from all over the world have been pouring in wishes for the Baby Doll of the industry on social media. On the occasion of Mother's Da 2020, Sunny took to her social media and informed her fans that she had flown down to Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and her kids-- Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber, and Asher Weber. Further, she said that did the same because it would be safer for her kids in the US. Receiving an overwhelming response from fans on your birthday is a great feeling and sailing in the same boat is Sunny who recently posted a 'thank-you' video for everyone for making her feel special.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video where the 'Laila Main Laila' actress shared a cute video in which she was seen wearing a blue coloured checkered shirt tucked in and a pair of jeans with her hair in a pony. She said, "Hey everybody, just want to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far, far and it's really hard to be doing things in these times but I love you and I hope you guys get through this with a big smile and love."

Captioning the video, Sunny wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo." Have a look:

Sharing the news about her arrival to America, she said, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!"

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, Sunny has been sharing some really interesting posts on social media. Check them out:

Happy Birthday, Sunny Leone!

