Happy Birthday Manushi Chhillar: Former Miss World's journey from being medical student to Prithviraj actress

Where a number of beautiful young girls from all around the globe participated to win the prestigious beauty pageant, our very own Haryanavi beauty Manushi Chillar left everyone impressed and was crowned Miss World in 2017. The diva was the sixth representative from India to won the competition. Soon her popularity increased and people became a fan of Indian beauty. Manushi, who has been winning our hearts with her looks and style is celebrating her 23rd birthday amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. On the occasion, let's have a look at her super inspirational story which talks about how one can achieve anything in life just like Manushi who will now be venturing into the Bollywood film industry too with the historical action drama Prithviraj.

Ever since the beginning, the glamorous model was a talented one. She topped in English in class 12th and scored 96% in her board exams. Not only this, she even cleared the All India Pre Medical Test in her first attempt and pursued a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. A perfect combination of beauty with brains, right?

Image Source : PINTEREST Manushi Chhillar in college

Ramp walks and fashion hit her when she got selected for the Miss India Organization during her college fest. She won the title of FBB Femina Miss India Haryana later which she won the Miss India title as well. However, it was November 18, 2017, when she lived her dream when she was crowned Miss World and made the country proud by bringing back the crown after 17 years.

Manushi has always been proud of the Indian culture, it's traditions and its values. The same was depicted in her answer which she gave during the paegent when she was asked about a profession which should receive the highest salary in the world. Manushi replied to the same and said, "A mother’s profession should receive the highest salary and respect in the world."

Watch the moment here:

On the professional front, Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie that has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

Happy Birthday, Manushi Chhillar!

