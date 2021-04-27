Hanuman Jayanti: Amitabh Bachchan drops music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from upcoming series 'Ramyug'

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan drops music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from upcoming series 'Ramyug'

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dropped the mesmerising music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from the upcoming web series 'Ramyug'. The vocals of the song have been given by none other than the legend himself. Big B took to his Twitter handle and wished his fans on the occasion while presenting the religious song with the tweet, "Jo Sumiraye hanuman ka naam, Uske bane bigade kaam. Shri hauman jayanti ke paawan parv par aap tatha aapke parivaar ki sukh samriddhi aur aayush ki prarthna ke sath ek naveen dharmik rachna 'Jai Hanuman', aagami film 'Ramyug' se."

Recently, filmmaker Kunal Kohli unveiled the first look of his series 'Ramyug' and Amitabh Bachchan recites the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in the first look of the show. It will be launched on an OTT platform.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal dropped the first look of MX Original Series, Ramyug. The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring BIG B's voice and tabla by Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Along with Amitabh, the music video also features tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. Rahul Sharma is the music director for this special rendition with the lyrics penned by Aman Akshar. Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the epic tale with the new MX Player series 'Ramyug', which is touted to be the biggest show in the upcoming weeks. The trailer of the series will be unveiled on April 29.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.