Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' in first look of Kunal Kohli's 'Ramyug'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Monday unveiled the first look of his series "Ramyug" and guess what... Amitabh Bachchan recites the "Hanuman Chalisa" in the first look of the show. It will be launched on an OTT platform. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal dropped the first look of MX Original Series, Ramyug. "#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa'. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar," Kohli captioned the post.

RamYug is the adaptation of epic Ramayana. Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film "Lahore Confidential". His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Deepika wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."

The Intern remake in Bollywood is being helmed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and it is being co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, Deepika Padukone in association with Warner Bros India. The screenplay has been penned by the duo of Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

