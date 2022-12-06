Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya share FIRST glimpses from their wedding | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSIKA MOTWANI Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend-entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya over the weekend, shared pictures from her wedding. After sharing the first glimpses of her wedding henna, the actress on Tuesday dropped the first photos from her lavish wedding. Hansika married Sohail on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They had an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. The first picture happens to be from the pheras. Hansika looked blissful as a bride and seemed as if she could not contain her excitement.

For D-day, the actress donned a beautiful traditional red lehenga and accessorised it with bold jewellery and red 'Chura' (bangles). Sohael, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-ivory sherwani look. In the second photo, Sohael is seen applying sindoor on Hansika's forehead. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote "Now and forever 4.12.2022," Hansika Motwani captioned the post.

The comments section of Hansika's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends, fans and family. "Hey! Congratulations," wrote Karan Tacker. "Congratulations to the both you you," commented Mandira Bedi. Esha Gupta said, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Hansika and Sohael's wedding rituals began on December 2 in Jaipur. On December 4, the couple celebrated Haldi and the photos from the pre-wedding event were trending on social media. The bride and groom were twinning in beautiful white floral outfits.

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Her 50th film project Maha was released earlier this year. Up next, she will be featured in the Tamil film Rowdy Baby.

