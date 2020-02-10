Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia look royal as they attend birthday bash in Jaisalmer (Pics)

Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Angad Bedi and others attended the birthday bash of their common friend Arvin Dubash in Jaisalmer. The Bollywood gang were seen dressed in regal avatars flaunting their looks to the fullest. In a series of pictures and videos shared by Neha Dhupia, the whole gang, including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor are seen having the time of their lives. In one Boomerang video, the squad is seen acing the perfect Bollywood hair flip with much sass. The birthday celebration pictures and videos are now spread across the internet, and we are loving their fun and glamour all the way.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared the pictures and wrote, "The’ guest list ... #lebaloriental ... #gonewiththearvind thank you for the best weekend ever @tanyadubash @arvinddubash".

Giving more information about the royal birthday bash, Karan Johar said, "My dearest friend @arvinddubash turns 50 today! His wife @tanyadubash and him planned the most spectacular weekend at the gorgeous @suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer...the big bash had a theme ( Incase you are wondering ) which was #lebaloriental !! Love you Tanya and Arvind! And happy birthday to Arvind! The warmest,loveliest and kindest people I know!!!! My look styled by @nikitajaisinghani in @gauravguptaofficial".

Arvind Dubash is the industrialist husband of executive director and chief brand officer at the Godrej Group, Tanya Arvind Dubash.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page