Farhan Akhtar shoots for Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will be seen in a Marvel film. Reportedly, the actor has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. IANS reports that the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok. However, there has been no official confirmation from Disney, who owns Marvel. "Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide," the news agency quoted a source saying.

However, the source refrained from giving details about the project. "All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source explained.

On the Bollywood front, Farhan looks forward to the release of his upcoming sports drama "Toofan". The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. This is the second time that Farah is working with Mehra. The two had collaborated for the film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2003.

Recently, Farhan opened up about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film "Toofan". He posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practising the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime" he wrote.

Farhan was last seen in "The Sky Is Pink" alongside Priyanka Chopra.

