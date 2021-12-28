Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VINTAGEMUVYZ Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to make biopic on original superstar Rajesh Khanna

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to direct a film based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna. On the 79th birth anniversary (December 29) of India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna, the director-choreographer announced the film which will be backed by producer Nikhil Dwivedi. Lovingly called Kaka, who made his place as the most iconic star of the country, entertained the world as the first superstar in the true sense. Finally, someone is making a biopic on the Hindi cinema stalwart who delivered 17 big blockbusters in a row and was widely liked especially among women. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, which earlier topped the bestseller lead.

The love that Rajesh Khanna received from the audience and fans was quite different and one that came as a surprise, something that had never been seen before nor seen since. Fans were so obsessed with him that female fans used to write him letters with blood, marry his pictures, and even more so when he married Dimple Kapadia (in March 1973), he broke millions of hearts.

The actor, who made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966) created by Chetan Anand, had a similar set of failures as well as never-before-seen success. And of course, let's not forget that his recovery was equally dramatic.

Born in the name of Jatin Khanna, people used to call the actor in the industry by the name of Kaka. However, unfortunately, he was misunderstood by many because of his distinct personality. Despite this, those who were close to him and were aware of his generosity.

Farah Khan will write the script with author Gautam Chintamani. However, there is no announcement on who will play Rajesh Khanna. There is no doubt that it will not be easy for any actor to step into the big shoes of India's only superstar, but one can be sure that if the actor signs up for the role and plays it perfectly. If so, he will surely make his own place with the Best Actor Awards.

Nikhil Dwivedi said, "Yes, I have the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book Dark Star now and I am in talks with Farah Khan to make this film. That's all I can give for the time being. There will be some big announcement regarding this, I will definitely share with you guys. I am very excited to bring Rajesh Khanna's biography on the big screen."

Regarding this Farah Khan said, "Yes I have read Gautam's book and it is very fascinating. It is definitely a very exciting story. Although we are still in talks on it so I can't comment much on it. could do."