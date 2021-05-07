Fan wants Vir Das for 'PM 2024', actor says 'Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRDAS,SONU_SOOD Fan endorses Vir Das for 'PM 2024,' actors thinks Sonu Sood is the right choice

Actor and comedian Vir Das reacted to a tweet wherein a fan endorsed him to be the next Prime Minister. Das frequently takes to social media to voice out his opinions and enjoys a huge fanbase. Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "@thevirdas for prime minister 2024." However, Vir Das directed the fan towards Sonu Sood as he doesn't want to join politics. He replied, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood," with a folded hands emoji.

Soon after his reply, fans started agreeing that both Vir Das and Sonu Sood will make a great Prime Minister. A Twitter user said, "This is a very interesting point, why can't we all have Sonu Sood as our next Prime Minister? I think he will serve the post the best. The way he has reached out to every corner of the country. Let's do something about this."

Since last year, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.

On the other hand, Vir Das has been trying to bring positivity through his social media posts during covid crisis. On Thursday, he posted a witty note on Instagram that observed how the Covid pandemic and lockdown have brought out certain good things in us, too.

"No one has told me to go to Pakistan in about a month. Left and right are helping each other get beds. The conversation is about Antibodies and not Anti-nationals. We went from 'BOLLYWOOD IS ON DRUGS!' to literally helping each other get drugs. I'm not sure how long this version of social media lasts. Ima take a second to appreciate it today," the comedian wrote.

On Monday, Vir Das announced that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

"Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome," Vir tweeted.