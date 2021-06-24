Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN DYK Shruti Haasan secretly dances to nineties music for hours to burn her calories

Actress Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress loves to treat her fans with interesting posts and pictures of herself. Taking to her Instagram, the actress on Thursday revealed what she claims is a formula for fitness -- she secretly dances to nineties music for hours. Sweating it out, Shruti shared a series of pics with messy hair. She also revealed being obsessed with fight training for workout.

"Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind -- only the toughest steel for the... getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what work outs you love ??" Shruti wrote.

The actress added, "I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS."

On the professional front, Shruti was recently seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan made a power-packed comeback on the screen after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab. The Telugu film is a remake of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The film deals with the subject of consent.

She has started shooting for Salaar, which stars Prabhas, and Laabam with Vijay Sethupati. The movie which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

