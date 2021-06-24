Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NIVETHA PETHURAJ Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj finds cockroach in her food, complains to Swiggy

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna starrer 'Sangathamizhan', took to her Instagram account and revealed a shocking incident. She ordered food from a popular food delivery app and was astonished to find a cockroach in her meal that she ordered from a restaurant in OMR, Chennai. Annoyed by Swiggy and the meal they delivered, the actress shared the picture of her food with cockroaches inside.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and the restaurants nowadays are maintaining. I found cockroaches twice lately in my food. It’s very vital to inspect these restaurants on a regular basis and fine them heavily, if not up to standards. Moonlight takeaway omr,”.

Nivetha Pethuraj also claimed that others were sending her messages, complaining about the same restaurant. "And from the messages, I'm receiving this apparently not the first time the restaurant added cockroach to their food. How can the restaurant be so reckless? Requesting @swiggindia to remove this restaurant from the app", she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIVETHA PETHURAJ Nivetha Pethuraj finds cockroach in her food

Her post evoked sharp reactions from netizens. One wrote, "I had a similar experience with this restaurant". Another said, "Even I face thrice from the moonlight restaurant... Hope they remove the restaurant from the app".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIVETHA PETHURAJ Nivetha Pethuraj Instagram Story

Responding to the complaint, food delivering app Swiggy assured Nivetha that her issue had been addressed. "We thank you for your trust in us, Nivetha. Appreciate your patience in this regard. We are glad that Marvell from our team has reached out and addressed this concern to your liking. Please be assured this incident has been taken up with the concerned restaurant," tweeted Swiggy.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIVETHA PETHURAJ Nivetha Pethuraj Instagram Story

On the professional front, She will be next seen in Virata Parvam, starring alongside Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and Priyamani.