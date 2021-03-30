DYK Sanya Malhotra was rejected by Dharmesh Yelande during an audition

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANYA MALHOTRA Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra and her love for dancing in not unknown. The actress often shares videos of her dancing to trending songs on social media. However, did you know, Sanya was rejected by choreographer Dharmesh Yelande during an audition in the early days of the actress' career? Sanya, who recently appeared as a special guest on the show “Dance Deewane”, recalled a time when she was rejected by the choreographer. Apparently, Dharmesh, who is seen as a judge in the dance reality show, did not select Sanya in an audition. Talking about the incident, she said, “Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it.”

“And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film,” she added.

Upon hearing this, Dharmesh lauded Sanya for moving, achieving her dreams and making a name for herself.

On the work front, Sanya is currently basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film "Pagglait". The film opened to rave reviews on the OTT platform.

Talking about the film, Sanya told IANS, "Pagglait is a person who listens to the heart and does what the heart says. Someone who does not seek external validation. That person (for me) is a Pagglait. The person who listens to themselves and not the outside world is a pagglait."

In the film, Sanya is Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of marriage. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

The dramedy, directed by Umesh Bist, also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang, and dropped on Netflix on March 26.

--with inputs from IANS