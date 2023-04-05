DYK Priyanka Chopra lost films because she refused to do some scenes? Madhu Chopra reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra lost films due to THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra has been making waves since she made a statement about the Bollywood industry. The actress recently revealed that she was 'pushed into a corner' in Bollywood, prompting her to move to the west. Now, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has talked openly about PeeCee's hardships in the film industry. Madhu claimed that the actress missed out on many projects because she refused to do certain scenes.

In a conversation with Josh Talks, Madhu said, "Both, she and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings."

She further went on to say, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)."

Priyanka's mother added, "We always told her, this is not ‘Do or die’. You can always go back, take up studies, or take up some other career. You have a lot of options. If not this, then that."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming web series, Citadel. She will be seen sharing screen space with Richard Madden. The first two episodes of the first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil.

