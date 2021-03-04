Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DQSALMAAN, SMASH_STORY Dulquer Salmaan stopped by police for driving on wrong side, asked to return | WATCH

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was stopped by the police for violating the traffic rules. Dulquer was seen driving his blue Porsche car on the wrong side of the road while waiting for the signal in Kerala. A video has surfaced on the internet in which a cop asks Dulquer to reverse his car back and return. The actor was waiting on the opposite side of the road for the signal to turn green.

The video was shot by two boys who followed Dulquer's car on a bike. Dulquer has been in Kerala since the Covid-19 lockdown began. The actor has proved his mettle in the entertainment industry both regional and Bollywood.

On the professional front, Dulquer will next be seen in the Malayalam gangster drama Kurup. The film will bring together actor and director Srinath after seven years. They had previously worked together on Dulquer's debut movie Second Show. Dulquer is also gearing up for his upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika. The movie marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for an untitled film directed by Rosshan Andrrews with Diana Penty. The film marks the debut of the actress in Malayalam films. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Other details are still under wraps. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan announced that Rosshan will direct his next film, and it is tentatively titled Production No 5. Dulquer shared a post with Diana, where the two could be seen holding a clapboard. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Welcome @dianapenty to our new film! We are super excited to have you onboard and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine!”