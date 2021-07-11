Disha Patani raises temperature with her sultry pose in leopard print swimsuit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani raises temperature with her sultry pose in leopard print bikini

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani set the temperature soaring with her latest picture dressed in a leopard print bikini on social media. The actress on Sunday posted a new picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing on the beach flaunting her perfect hourglass body dressed in a leopard print tiny bikini. The artistically shot picture has sun rays falling over her perfect skin adding to a radiant glow. To caption the image, Disha dropped a "sun" emoji.

Moments after the actress posted the photograph, Krishna Shroff, a close friend of Disha put a few "hot" emojis in the comment section.

Disha Patani always makes sure to treat her fans to some gorgeous pics of herself. Be it some BTS (behind the scenes) pic from film shoots or sizzling photoshoots, the actress manages to turn heads with every social media post of hers. Recently, she added a throwback pic on Instagram. The image captures Disha in a silhouette frame, rising out of the water in a bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in a symmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture.

"#Throwback," Disha wrote with the photo.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen paired up opposite Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first instalment was released in 2014.

'Ek Villain' followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.

She also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

Also Read: Dia Mirza drops unseen pics from her Maldives trip with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira