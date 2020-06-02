Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra remembers good old days by sharing throwback photo, says, 'Main boring ho chala hoon'

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, he keeps on treating fans with photos and videos and during the lockdown, this activity has increased even more. The 'Sholay' star who is spending time at his farmhouse keeps on giving a sneak peek into his freshly grown fresh fruits and vegetables along with some awareness videos. Yet again, he surprised the fans but this time with a throwback photo of himself. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor shared an old photo of himself in which he can be seen looking away from the camera wearing a white shirt.

The priceless picture shared on the photo-sharing application was captioned as, "Sensitive hoon ....kabhi kabhi sochta hoon .... main booring ho chala hoon....,.." Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he posted the same, his fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the same. A lot of people praised him while others left heart emojis on the same.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star recently shared the viral video of locust attack in Jaipur and asked fans to be careful and safe. Alongside the video, he wrote, "Be careful.. we have faced it , when I was the student of 10th class . All the students were called to kill them. Please be careful."

Be careful 🙏 we have faced it , when I was the student of 10th class . All the students were called to kill them. Please be careful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OvNn7NLRZb — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 28, 2020

Dharmendra earlier in a video spoke about how he returned to his farmhouse before the announcement of the lockdown. He even shared that he had inculcated the habit of sharing things with his followers on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of his photos and videos showing his quarantine activity.

🥳 congratulations, Kal raat,bachhda diya meri sahiwal gaye ne . Mujhe bhi paas nehin aane deti . Iss bachhde ki dadi ko, main Baini sahib near Sahnewal se le kar aya thaa. Every mother is protective for her newly born baby.i am extremely happy with these beautiful people 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldDeM9sgVt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Dharmendra's last film was Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. He even graced singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest and shared the story of his struggle and success in Bollywood.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage