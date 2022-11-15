Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
Delhi Murder: Kavita Kaushik demands death penalty for Aaftab, says 'no other punishment for ghastly crime'

Delhi Murder: Kavita Kaushik tweeted that perpetrator Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed and dismembered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, must be hanged.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2022 22:45 IST
Kavita Kaushik
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IKAVITAKAUSHIK Kavita Kaushik has demanded death penalty for Delhi murderer Aaftab

Delhi Murder: FIR and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik has tweeted about the Delhi Murder case involving the dismemberment of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The gruesome killing has raised many eyebrows and people who are coming across the details have been disgusted by the gruesome nature of the killing. Kavita said that Aaftab deserved to be hanged and that he did not deserve any other punishment. Many on social media have been sharing their views about the Delhi murder case as more information keeps coming to light.  

Kavita Kaushik on Delhi murder 

Taking to social media, Kavita wrote, “This boy should be hanged!!! No other punishment for this ghastly crime!” 

Many social media users commented on Kavita's post. One netizen wrote, "Capital punishment in public. No less should be accepted (sic)." Another wrote, "No delays and no appeals should be allowed. If this case drags for more than 3 months I will conclude that justice was denied (sic)."

Read: Shraddha Murder: 'Dexter' Aaftab inspired by American crime series; know similarities between reel and real

Gruesome details of Delhi Murder

Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his girlfriend and live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May earlier this year and sawed her body into 35 pieces. He purchased a 300-litre fridge and stored the pieces for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. Shraddha and Aaftab met on a dating app and moved to Delhi after opposition from Shraddha's family over the couple's relationship. As per the police, Shraddha and Aaftab fought regularly over marriage. On the day Aaftab killed Shraddha by strangling her, they had the same argument over marriage. Now, police is investigating the case even as Shraddha's body parts are being located from various locations as directed by Aaftab. 

Read: Six signs that tell you are dating a Psychopath 

 

 

 

