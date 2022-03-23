Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi trailer

World-renowned actress, Deepika Padukone woke up to a sweet surprise today and the actress thanked the team of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Dasvi on her social media for the same. Everyone across the world truly loves Deepika Padukone and seems like team Dasvi agrees.

The super-viral trailer of Dasvi released on Wednesday morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone's attention. In a scene, Abhishek Bachchan is heard saying, "Everyone loves Deepika" referring to the superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted to the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote, "Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best!".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi trailer

The Pathan actress has been making headlines ever since the release of her latest, Gehraiyaan, for the outstanding and relatable performance she had delivered in the film. On the work front, the reigning Queen of Bollywood has massive projects like Pathan, Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake and another Hollywood project.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan penned down a long note as the trailer of Dasvi dropped on YouTube today. He said, "I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

He added that he has always been reserved about his work and wishes to be unapologetic about 'Dasvi' as he continued, "I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, borderline apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film."

Abhishek mentioned that he believes in this film, "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!". He concluded, "Bahut ho gaya ! Ab Time aa gaya hai Frontfoot pe khelne ka!'