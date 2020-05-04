COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photo of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photos of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was the first celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus has now been discharged after three negative tests. She received a lot of flak for her irresponsible behaviour after her return from London in March after which she even attended parties. Recently, she took to her social media and shared pictures of her three kids--Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj - and said that she misses them a lot. Kanika even shared a quote that read, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need" apart from the captioning alongside the photos saying, "I miss you soo much" followed by three heart emoticons.

Have a look at her post here:

Previously she even shared a photo with her parents and wrote, "All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea #familytime

#lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe."

Kanika even shared a long post about the 'several versions of stories out there.' She wrote, "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation."

After getting fit, Kanika decided to donate her plasma for the vaccine to treat other coronavirus patients but she cannot because of low hemoglobin. A senior official King George’s Medical University told DNA, "Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters about plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the hemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation."

