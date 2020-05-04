Monday, May 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photo of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photo of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has now recovered from the novel coronavirus shared a photo with her three kids-Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj, and says that she misses them a lot. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2020 20:40 IST
COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photos of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor shares photos of her kids, says, 'I miss you sooo much'

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was the first celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus has now been discharged after three negative tests. She received a lot of flak for her irresponsible behaviour after her return from London in March after which she even attended parties. Recently, she took to her social media and shared pictures of her three kids--Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj - and said that she misses them a lot. Kanika even shared a quote that read, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need" apart from the captioning alongside the photos saying, "I miss you soo much" followed by three heart emoticons.

Have a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram

I miss you soo much 💙💛💜

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Previously she even shared a photo with her parents and wrote, "All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea #familytime

#lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe."

View this post on Instagram

All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea ☕️ #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Kanika even shared a long post about the 'several versions of stories out there.' She wrote, "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation."

View this post on Instagram

Stay Home Stay Safe 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

After getting fit, Kanika decided to donate her plasma for the vaccine to treat other coronavirus patients but she cannot because of low hemoglobin. A senior official King George’s Medical University told DNA, "Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters about plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the hemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X