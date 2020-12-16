Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMODSOUZA Choreographer Remo D'Souza expected to get discharged tomorrow

The Dance India Dance judge and ABCD filmmaker Remo D'Souza recently suffered a heart attack after which he was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital where his angioplasty took place. According to IndiaTV sourced, the choreographer who has been recovering since Friday might get discharged tomorrow ie on Thursday. However, no confirmation about the same has been given by his family, friends or hospital. Due to the bloackage in his heart, he was shifted to ICU where he underwent a surgery. Now his health has improved and is doing fine.

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS.

Mahesh Kukreja is Remo's partner on the BLive Music label and together they have released the video 'Log Kya Kahenge', last month. Remo'd wife shared a health update alongside a video of the dancer tapping his feet. She wrote, "DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ......"

As the news about his ill-health floated, people started floating concerns on social media. Not only this, but a lot of celebs were even spotted at the hospital.

"Get well soon and come back fast to show some more innovative moves @remodsouza !! You are a champion," Manoj Bajpayee wrote. While TV actor Aamir Ali wrote, "My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest."

Remo had transitioned from choreographer to filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' and later helmed 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial was 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.