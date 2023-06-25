BTS Suga’s D-DAY world tour: K-Pop artist to hold 3- day encore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Suga to extend his D-day world tour for three more days.

BTS member Suga is always full of surprises for the ARMY, who attended the final day of his solo tour in Seoul. While concluding his 3rd day at the SUGA Agust D-Day tour, the show was attended by his members, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. However, an encore concert was announced soon after, earning loud cheers from all those attending.

Suga had always been a surprise element in his tours and this was also nothing different. The K-Pop idol recently gave a show-stopping performance each night, with various unique elements to deliver his stories as SUGA and Agust D at the same time. He performed tracks from his solo discography, boasting his live performance skills and confidence.

Suga confirmed an extension of his ongoing solo tour with an encore concert that is set to span three days. The show will be held at the renowned Olympic Gymnastics Arena better known as the KSPO Dome, the SUGA | August D-DAY THE FINAL concerts will be on the 4, 5, and 6th of August. The announcement was also made by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC on the group’s social media with a new poster for the concerts.

While singer PSY was the special guest for the first day at the concert, fans were even expecting the entrances for IU to, Rose’s Woosung. And after the announcement of the extension, fans are pinning their hope for the performances of songs like Eight or People part.2. Tony Montana, Strange, and Snooze with IU, Jimin, RM, and Woosung respectively.

Fans believe that the capacity of 15,000 attendees for 3 days of the concert is much smaller than what Suga should have planned for considering his fame and want him to ho go for a stadium tour, but they also know that the BTS member has his own plans. BTS Suga has reportedly said that the next time he visits all the locations again from his solo tour, he wants to accompany the rest of the group members for bigger concerts.

