BTS' J-Hope performs live in Times Square on New Year's eve amid rain| Watch

BTS member J-Hope welcomed the new year with a rocking live performance at Time Square hosted by Ryan Seacrest. While Jungkook shared a rare post on the fan community Weverse, Jimin penned down a heartfelt note, J-Hope kept the Army grooving. Videos of J-Hope’s solo performance are now making rounds on the internet. At the concert, Hobi sported a cream-colored sweater, paired with a bucket hat and pink sneakers.

He performed songs like Chicken Noodle Soul and even a remix version of BTS’ hit Butter while the rain came pouring down. J-Hope also shared a glimpse of the new year countdown from Times Square on his Instagram account. Earlier, he was seen rehearsing with the dancers. Post-performance, he went live on Weverse and surprised fans.

Reacting to the glimpses, a fan wrote, “Hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already).” “The best part of my New Year’s Eve was watching J-Hope,” added another. Someone also said, “Wow J-Hope did amazing!!! He performed so well, speaking perfect English, also singing and dancing in the rain!!! I'm so proud.”

In some of the videos, fans are heard cheering for Jung Ho Seok and shouting ‘Go Hobi!’ Many of them also noticed his hurt wrist which was a result of his tripping down the stairs during rehearsals. But, J-Hope didn’t let anything stop him from putting his best for the last show of the year.

After announcing hiatus from their group activities in June, BTS rapper J-hope has been enjoying impressive success in his solo career. He first released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' which broke many records and then became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.

