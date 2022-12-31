Saturday, December 31, 2022
     
BTS V writes message for ARMY & shares new video on birthday; watch Kim Taehyung latest post here

BTS V's birthday was special for ARMY for more than one reason. Not only the K-pop star shared a message for them but also treated his fans to a new video. Watch Kim Taheyun'g latest video here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2022 11:59 IST
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung mesmerising his fans with a classic retro pic
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THV BTS V aka Kim Taehyung mesmerising his fans with a classic retro pic

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday was special for K-pop fans. The South Korean artist shared a message for them on Weverse thanking them for showering love on him. "Now there's exactly 1 minute left!! As I got (birthday) congratulations/wishes from many ARMYs so I feel great~~ & I'm also very happy Everyone, receive many blessings for New Year (HNY) & please don't get sick/hurt.. I purple you." he wrote in Korean.

The English translations of the post were shared on social media by his fans accounts. Take a look:

Not just this but BTS fans were also treated to a behind-the-scenes look at V's latest photoshoot on Friday, when the singer shared a sketch video of his concept photo folio, "Me Myself and V, 'Veautiful Days'." In the vintage-themed video, which was released on December 7, V can be seen embracing classic themes such as gazing through telescopes, riding a bicycle through the countryside, and spending time with horses.

"One of my favorite concepts is classic, so I wanted to express that," V said in the behind-the-scenes video. "I just wanted to do a shoot in this kind of concept, so I had everything set up to match the theme."

V, who learned horseback riding four years ago, felt comfortable and safe while shooting with the majestic creatures. He even joked about how his thighs would be sore from the experience, saying, "I remember enough of [horseback riding] – I learned up until the canter. Was it New Zealand? I rode horses there and it's the first time since then. My thighs are going to be so sore."

BTS fans around the world were able to purchase V's photobook, which includes photocards, posters, stickers, and the photobook itself, on December 23. However, fans in the United States will have to wait until February 20 to get their hands on the set. Until then, they can watch V's behind-the-scenes video and get a sneak peek at the retro-inspired photoshoot.

