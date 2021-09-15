Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah for saying Raqesh Bapat is on way to 'becoming henpecked husband again'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH, RIDHI, KASHMERA Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah took a sly dig at Raqesh Bapat at his budding relationship with Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Lately, Raqesh and Shamita's bond in the reality show became a topic of discussion. While the two admitted having feelings for each other, netizens and housemates feel it's a part of their gameplay.

In the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Raqesh, who also shares a good bond with co-contestant Divya Agarwal was seen taking her name when answering difficult questions. Seemingly he did so to steer clear of any conflicts with Shamita. Sharing a video of the same, Kashmera took a dig at the actor writing, “Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic)

Ridhi Dogra who was earlier married to Raqesh was seemingly upset with Kashmera's tweet. Hitting out at the actress, Ridhi called out Kashmera for making “a loose comment."

“Again? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out," she wrote in response to Kashmera's tweet.

Earlier, while speaking to Shamita in 'Bigg Boss OTT', Raqesh opened up about his divorce from actress Ridhi Dogra. The actor revealed how the life-altering decision of ending his marriage has deeply affected him and further revealed how affected he was with his father's death.

Raqesh also opened up about the tough phase of his life. He talked about the problems he encountered during his childhood and adulthood. He said that he also suffers from anxiety issues and said: "I have not slept for two weeks at a stretch."

The actor further shared how his mother and sister were dismayed to see him in a miserable state.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is in its final week. competing for the title are, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal besides Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.