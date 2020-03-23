Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary gets teary-eyed during Janta curfew, video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary gets teary-eyed during Janta curfew, watch video

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, the whole country supported the Janata curfew, on Sunday at 5 pm. People gave the message of solidarity of the country against the deadly oronavirus while staying at their homes. Several Bollywood celebrities also supported this Janata curfew. Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary also thanked corona commandos by clapping from her balcony. Sapna was also seen becoming very emotional and shedding tears of joy . Sapna Chaudhary gets emotional in the video that she has shared on her Instagram account.

She clapped for the country for 5 minutes but she also became emotional. The tears coming out of her eyes, she is giving testimony that she is happy with the work of the corona commandos, besides this, she is enjoying the spirit of the country.

Earlier, the Haryanvi sensation posed in a sizzling black outfit along with a mask to protect herself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sapna Choudhary has become a well-known name and is known for her dance moves and killer expressions. Sapna got her initial recognition from her local stage shows, but gradually her dance also increased her popularity and millions of crowd started to show up at Sapna's stage shows and became a big celebrity. She also featured in Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as one of the most popular contestants.

Earlier, after coming out the Bigg Boss show, Sapna in an interview said, ‘’I wish to finish my studies. I was good in studies and history was my favourite subject. We were financially so poor that I had to discontinue my education. Later, I never even told my mother about my desire to study because education for me was nothing but luxury at that time.’’

ALSO Read: Priyanka Chopra follows Janta Curfew in US, claps in support of medical heroes amid covid-19 crisis (Video)

ALSO Read: Kapil Sharma poses with daughter, plays drum with Mika Singh during Janata Curfew (Watch Videos)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page