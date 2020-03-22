Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma poses with daughter, plays drum with Mika Singh during Janata Curfew (Watch Videos)

Comedy king Kapil Sharma came out on his balcony as part of PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew initiative to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Kapil Sharma Show host was seen posing with his daughter Anayra Sharma and also playing drums with singer Mika Singh during the Janata curfew.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a video and wrote,"today I hired @mikasingh as host of the evening on #jantacurfew #thankyouINDIA #INDIAfightsCorona #INDIA".

In another video, he can be seen with his muchkin Anayra cuddled up in his arms.

Kapil Sharma was proud of how Mumbai obeyed today's Janata Curfew.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently revealed the shoot has been suspended due to the Covid-19. Since some episodes were filmed ahead of time, they were being aired on TV while re-runs of many shows have begun.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their wedding reception party in Mumbai, on the other hand, saw popular Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon among others in attendance.

Kapil and Ginni recently welcomed their baby girl Anayra Sharma.

In his call for Janata Curfew, the prime minister had also said that at 5pm Sunday, state authorities will, through a siren, alert people to come out to their doorsteps or balconies to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis.

Modi urged to people to clap, ring bells or bang utensils for five minutes to show their appreciation.

