Priyanka Chopra follows Janta Curfew in US, claps in support of medical heroes amid covid-19 crisis (Video)

While several Bollywood stars right from Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar to DeepVeer took part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative in India, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra too did her bit. The Sky is Pink actress paid tribute to all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India on Sunday all the way from US. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, an unprecedented day-long 'Janta (civil) curfew' began on Sunday as people prepare to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

PeeCee shared a video of her clapping from her US apartment to show her gratitude for the medical staff and other workers working in this tensed scenario. She mentioned how she couldn't be there in India but she's always in the spirit. Watch it here:

Even Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who is staying in Dubai until the coronavirus pandemic curve flattens out, surprised everyone with his unique idea of a virtual LIVE concert on the day of when the country observed 'Janta Curfew'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra who has been interacting with her fans every now and then since she started the self-isolation phase, recently posted a photo of herself resting on husband Nick Jonas's lap.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Kangana to Deepika, celebs clap and cheer from balconies on Janta Curfew

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka's dog Gino can also be seen sleeping beside Priyanka on what appears to be a couch. Sharing the photo, in which Nick can be seen looking affectionately at Priyanka, the actress wrote: "Stay at home."​

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel.

