Bhediya: Varun Dhawan says shooting for movie during pandemic was extremely challenging

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya". Duo was stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the stated poject. They were shooting in the town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The stars kept their fans entertained with their goofy photos and videos from the sets. On Wednesday, Varun took to social media to express how challenging it has been to shoot "Bhediya" amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor feels lucky that the shoot happened in Ziro, which is a Covid-free town.

"#bhediya. Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH," he wrote as caption with photographs from the set of the film as he posed with director Amar Kaushik.

Recently, Varun wrapped up his Arunachal Pradesh schedule for "Bhediya". He posted a message for her co-star and fun partner Kriti on his Instagram handle. Uploading their pictures, he wrote: "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It's a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

