Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan wrap up Arunachal Pradesh schedule for 'Bhediya'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya". Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti were stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot their upcoming film. The actress took to her social media on Monday and announced the shooting update with her fans. The actress was shooting in the town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The stars kept their fans entertained with their goofy photos and videos from the sets. Now, Kriti uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun as they announced wrapped up for their AP schedule.

"And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Varun too, posted a message for her co-star and fun partner on his Instagram handle. Uploading the same pictures, he captioned: "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It's a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and brings back Varun and Kriti after their 2015 film "Dilwale".

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.