Balika Vadhu actor AK Rahman to play grey shade in upcoming web show

AK Rahman, who has worked in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna in the past, is all set to shine bright in the upcoming OTT show. The highly acclaimed and popular anchor who has also been an actor has signed a new web show. While the details about the same has been kept under wraps, Rahman reveals that his character that has got shades of grey. Comparing the character with a chameleon, Rahman says that it lets him play all kinds of shades i.e. good, bad, and ugly.

AK Rahman has earlier worked in a movie named Un Hazaaron Ke Naam other than his stint on Television. Now with the upcoming OTT show, he's making a return as an actor after a long time and feels excited about it.

Rahman is also getting ready to make it big as a singer. He has trained under iconic guitarist and pianist Pushpak who has worked with legendary artists like Laxmikant Pyarelal in the past and also with modern pop music artists like Pritam. Together they are coming up with a song that will release in the next few months.

Meanwhile, as an anchor and emcee, AK Rahman has been active for 17 years now and has done 3000 shows in 79 countries. To name a few brands for whom he has hosted events are Samsung, Apple, Toyota, HDFC, Sony, and Nestle among others.

Speaking about his love for anchoring, Rahman earlier said, “Stage is where my heart belongs to. Whenever I go on stage, I rediscover a new version of myself as I connect to different people on different occasions. That feeling is surreal when you get more love in return than you ever expected. When you love something, do it with all your heart and give your 100 per cent. I never thought that I would come this far but things just changed when I started putting in a lot of creativity and in return, I got a standing ovation from my audience every single time which is the biggest reward of my life”,