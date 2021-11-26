Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Atrangi Re: Aanand L Rai justifies Sara Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar’s age gap of 28 years

After impressing the fans with the motion posters, the makers of the 'Atrangi Re' recently released the much-awaited trailer of Anand L Rai directorial. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the leading roles, the magical tale of love is all set to release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, Sara, who essays a feisty woman, falls in love with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The young actress will be romancing Dhanush and Akshay who are 12 and 28 years older to her, respectively.

The huge age gap between Akshay and Sara has reignited a debate, as people are finding it very problematic. Sara Ali Khan is just 26 years old while Akshay is 54. They have been criticised for the same. Commenting on massive age difference, director Aanand L Rai told Mid-Day, "Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter."

The trailer sees a Tamil speaking Dhanush forcefully brought to be wed to Sara. The actress is a rebel who doesn't want to get married either. However, they are forced to complete the wedding and move to Delhi. Sara tells Dhanush that she is against the wedding and is already in love with someone else. The couple mutually decides to part ways after a few days, but things take a turn and Sara falls for Dhanush's character as well. Then we are introduced to Sara's other love interest played by Akshay Kumar. He's an artist. After spending some time with Dhanush, Sara falls for him too. Now she can't decide who she wants to be with!

The romantic-musical drama is written by Rai’s long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by A R Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.