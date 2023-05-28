Athiya Shetty SLAMS reports of her visiting strip club with KL Rahul: 'Taking things out of...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty has issued a clarification after videos of her and her cricketer-husband KL Rahul’s alleged visit to a London strip club surfaced online. The video shows KL having a good time with friends, while skimpily-clad women are dancing on the tables in London. The cricketer, who is currently in England, underwent surgery for an injury he sustained during an IPL 2023 match and is on a break.

Athiya Shetty's statement

The clip elicited negative reactions from netizens. Many called out KL for having fun despite an injury that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final. Now, taking to her Instagram story, Athiya requested people to not take things out of context. She wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love." However, KL has not reacted to the video yet.

Fans also came out in support of Athiya and Rahul after the former issued a clarification. One wrote, "One of them has to speak up yrrr , the way athiya did, these losers aren’t stopping any time soon but the positive thing is many people are speaking on this so it’s a relief.” Another added, "Athiya feeling the need to justify her and her husband going out out like normal human beings is horrible, being a known personality is so tiring."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

The way KL pulled up at the boundary made it clear that it was a serious injury. He immediately slumped on the field and was attended to by emergency personnel.The support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch. Rahul had to leave the field, and the keeper-bat did not return until the chase of a modest 127 got unexpectedly tense.

