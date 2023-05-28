Sunday, May 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hrithik Roshan-Vicky Kaushal grooves to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at IIFA 2023. You can't miss Abhishek Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan-Vicky Kaushal grooves to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at IIFA 2023. You can't miss Abhishek Bachchan

IIFA Awards 2023: Vicky Kaushal-Hrithik Roshan's special performance is fun to watch. And You cannot miss Abhishek Bachchan's cameo. See the viral video.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2023 11:59 IST
Hrithik Roshan-Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hrithik Roshan-Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) took place in Abu Dhabi and films like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 emerged as the biggest winners. On the other hand, there were 'Seeti Maar' performances by many of the celebrities. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal shared a fun moment at the IIFA Awards 2023 as during the grand award function, the duo grooved to the iconic song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from the romantic film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' and fans just cannot keep calm.

Several videos of the duo dancing to the song surfaced on social media in which the 'Sanju' actor could be seen copying Hrithik's 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook-step. He, later on, bowed to Hrithik Roshan as a gesture of respect. Soon after the videos went viral, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Amazinggggg," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Greek God." "No one can match his energy level. I feel so positive when I watch hrithik dance," a fan wrote. "Wowwwwwww......," a user wrote. "Abhishek being most relatable", tweeted another user adding multiple laughing emojis. Watch:

Meanwhile, Hrithik bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in 'Vikram Vedha', which also starred Saif Ali Khan. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me."

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Alia Bhatt-Hrithik Roshan shine as Best Actors; Brahmastra win big | Full List Of Winners

"Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness. I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added.

Vicky, on the other hand, hosted the award function with actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News