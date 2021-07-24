Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome baby girl, actor Vishal confirms the happy news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYYESHAA Arya and Sayyeshaa

South Indian actor Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa have been blessed with a baby girl. The happy news about the addition of the newest member in their family was announced by actor Vishal. Confirming the same, he took to his verified Twitter account and sent the couple his best wishes.

“So Happy to break this news, great to be an Uncle, my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad", he tweeted.

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya tied the knot in 2019 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Sayyeshaa's is the grandniece of veteran actors late Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, the latter was also present at their wedding ceremonies.

For the unversed, Sayyeshaa and Arya met each other while shooting for Ghajinikanth (2018). They instantly hit off and had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot.

On the work front, Arya was recently seen in Sarpatta Parambarai. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the Tamil period sports drama film is set during the 1980s revolving around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and the politics involved in it. He also looks forward to films Enemy and Aranmanai 3.

Sayyeshaa, on the other hand, was last seen in the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa. She is all set to appear in the Tamil film Teddy alongside her husband Arya.